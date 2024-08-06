Sensex, Nifty bounce back sharply in early trade amid rally in Asian peers

Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday after facing a severe drubbing in the previous trade tracking a smart rebound in Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,092.68 points to 79,852.08 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 327 points to 24,382.60.

All the 30 Sensex firms were trading in the positive territory during the early trade. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the biggest gainers from the pack.

Asian markets also rebounded sharply, where Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting significantly higher. Japan's benchmark stock index soared over 10 per cent.

The US markets ended with deep cuts on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.27 per cent to USD 77.27 a barrel.