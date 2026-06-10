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Sensex, Nifty close flat amid fresh tensions in West Asia; metal, oil & gas shares major drag

Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows made investors cautious, according to analysts.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:15 IST
Business NewsOilMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEMetalWest Asia

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