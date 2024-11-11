Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty close flat amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

Sensex eked out gains of 9.83 points to settle at 79,496.15 while Nifty dipped marginally by 6.90 points to end at 24,141.30.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 10:57 IST
Business NewsShare MarketMarketsSensexNiftyNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us