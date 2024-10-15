Sensex, Nifty close lower on selling in Reliance, spike in retail inflation

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday following losses in bellwether Reliance Industries and retail inflation hitting a nine-month high in September.</p>.<p>Paring early gains, the BSE Sensex declined 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12. During the day, it fell by 337.48 points or 0.41 per cent to a low of 81,635.57.</p>.<p>The NSE Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,057.35.</p>.<p>From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest laggards.</p>.Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on buying in IT, bank stocks.<p>Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in the July-September quarter net profit as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance.</p>.<p>ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.</p>.<p>IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,235 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, as the company raised the lower band of its growth guidance on the back of better-than-expected performance.</p>.<p>"The sharp cut in Brent crude ... is a macro positive for India, but CPI inflation for September coming worse-than-expected at 5.49 per cent is a concern and the MPC will be forced to take this seriously and postpone the rate cut to 2025," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.</p>.<p>Soaring vegetable prices pushed the retail inflation rate to a nine-month high of 5.49 per cent in September, according to government data released on Monday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 4.71 per cent to USD 73.81 a barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.</p>.<p>European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,731.59 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,278.09 crore.</p>.<p>The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 81,973.05 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent to 25,127.95.</p>