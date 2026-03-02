<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to trade with deep cuts during afternoon session on Monday tracking a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. It later traded 1,633.23 points or 2.01 per cent lower at 79,653.96 during afternoon deals.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 533.55 points or 2.11 per cent to 24,645.10 during initial trading. The benchmark later quoted 505.35 points or 2.01 per cent down at 24,674.75.</p><p>From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.</p>.Sensex, Nifty crash in early trade as West Asia crisis deepens.<p>Bharat Electronics and Sun Pharma were the only gainers.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 9.43 per cent to USD 79.74 per barrel.</p><p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.</p><p>Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.</p><p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory.</p><p>The US market ended lower on Friday.</p><p>"The uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near-term. The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,536.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,292.81 crore.</p><p>"For investors, the risk extends beyond energy. Prolonged regional instability could disrupt trade routes, strain supply chains and tighten global financial conditions if inflation expectations re-accelerate," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p><p>On Friday, the Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 81,287.19. The Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 per cent to end at 25,178.65.</p>