Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty continue to trade with deep cuts as West Asia crisis intensifies

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us