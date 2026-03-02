Menu
Sensex, Nifty crash in early trade as West Asia crisis deepens

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 533.55 points or 2.11 per cent to 24,645.10.
02 March 2026
Published 02 March 2026, 04:35 IST
