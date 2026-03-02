<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-markets#google_vignette">Sensex and Nifty</a> crashed in early trade on Monday tracking a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 533.55 points or 2.11 per cent to 24,645.10.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.</p>.Rupee falls 21 paise to 91.29 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Bharat Electronics emerged as the only gainer.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 5.38 per cent to USD 76.79 per barrel.</p>.<p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.</p>.<p>Follow our LIVE coverage of US, Israel attack Iran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-3915061">Here</a></p>.<p>Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded in positive territory.</p>.<p>The US market ended lower on Friday.</p>.<p>"The uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near-term. The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,536.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,292.81 crore.</p>.<p>"For investors, the risk extends beyond energy. Prolonged regional instability could disrupt trade routes, strain supply chains and tighten global financial conditions if inflation expectations re-accelerate," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 81,287.19. The Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 per cent to end at 25,178.65.</p>