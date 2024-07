Sensex and Nifty on Friday declined after hitting fresh highs in opening trade. At the time of writing BSE is at 81,249.13 and Nifty at 24,752.45.

Stock markets remained on record-smashing course for the fourth straight day on Thursday with benchmark Sensex breaching the 81,000 mark for the first time and Nifty scaling the record 24,800 level.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)