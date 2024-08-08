Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade ahead of RBI monetary policy decision

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

Continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets also drove domestic equities lower during initial deals.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 325.97 points to 79,142.04. The NSE Nifty dipped 99.1 points to 24,198.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards.

Tata Motors, Titan, ITC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers during the initial trade.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded higher while Seoul quoted lower.

The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,314.76 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.