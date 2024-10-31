Home
Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks

The BSE Sensex declined 225.17 points to 79,707.66 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 60.85 points to 24,280.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 05:20 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 05:20 IST
