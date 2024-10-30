Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty decline on selling in banking, financial stocks; weak global trends

Besides, weak earnings numbers and persistent foreign fund outflows impacted market sentiments, traders said The BSE Sensex tumbled 426.85 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 79,942.18.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 11:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 11:30 IST
Business NewsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us