Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty erase early gains to settle flat in volatile trade as crude oil rebounds

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed marginally up 26.76 points or 0.03% at 78,520.30. During the day, it hit a high of 78,942.45 and a low of 78,203.30, gyrating 739.15 points.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 10:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us