Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day amid foreign fund exodus, muted corporate earnings

<p>Mumbai: Stock markets closed lower for the second straight day on Friday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.</p><p>Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37.</p><p>The NSE Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.</p>.Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid foreign fund exodus.<p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards.</p><p>Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,888.77 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p><p>"Consolidation continued in the market as investors stayed cautious due to disappointment in earnings and the flight of FIIs. The US FED continued its rate-cutting cycle to stimulate the economy," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Tokyo ended in the positive territory. European markets were trading lower. Wall Street ended mostly higher on Thursday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.28 per cent to USD 74.66 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark tanked 836.34 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 79,541.79 on Thursday. The Nifty dropped 284.70 points or 1.16 per cent to finish at 24,199.35.</p>