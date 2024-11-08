Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day amid foreign fund exodus, muted corporate earnings

Sensex declined by 55.47 points to settle at 79,486.32. while Nifty dipped 51.15 points to end at 24,148.20.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:39 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us