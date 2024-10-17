Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty fall for third day amid foreign fund exodus

Sensex tanked 494.75 points to settle at 81,006.61while Nifty slumped 221.45 points to end at 24,749.85.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 10:40 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock exchangeSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us