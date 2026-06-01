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Sensex, Nifty fall for fourth day amid fresh tensions in Middle East

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 508.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 74,267.34. During the day, it hit a high of 75,367.93 and a low of 74,203.68, gyrating 1,164.25 points.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:07 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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