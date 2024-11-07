Home
Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%, snap two-day rally ahead of US Fed interest rate decision

Sensex tanked 836.34 points to settle at 79,541.79, while Nifty dropped 284.70 points to finish at 24,199.35.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 10:33 IST
