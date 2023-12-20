Sensex, Nifty go into tailspin after hitting fresh all-time high levels; tank over 1%

Erasing all its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 930.88 points or 1.30 per cent to settle at 70,506.31. The index opened higher and later gained 475.88 points or 0.66 per cent to hit its all-time high of 71,913.07. However, selling across the board dragged the barometer down from record highs and it dropped to a low of 70,302.60..