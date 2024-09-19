Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade

Both Sensex and Nifty on Thursday hit fresh record high levels in early trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday dropped 131.43 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 82,948.23. During the day, it climbed 246.72 points or 0.29 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day peak of 83,326.38.

The NSE Nifty on Wenesday also declined 41 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 25,377.55. During the day, it advanced 63.65 points or 0.25 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day lifetime high of 25,482.20.

More to follow...