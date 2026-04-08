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Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 4% on US-Iran ceasefire, correction in crude prices

The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 873.70 points or 3.78 per cent to end at 23,997.35. It rallied 901.5 points or 3.89 per cent to 24,025.15 during intra-day trade.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
Business NewsCrude OilSensexNifty

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