Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 72,101.69. During the day, it jumped 390.62 points or 0.54 per cent to 72,402.67. The benchmark hit its day's low of 71,674.42, down 337.63 points or 0.46 per cent, earlier in the day.