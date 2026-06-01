Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 05:14 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us