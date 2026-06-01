Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.</p>.Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.94 against US dollar in early trade.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.23 per cent higher at USD 93.15 per barrel.</p>.<p>Investors will continue to monitor crude oil prices, which have moved higher amid uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 21,105.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 1,092.06 points, or 1.44 per cent, to settle at 74,775.74. The Nifty dived 359.40 points, or 1.50 per cent, to end at 23,547.75. </p>