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Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade tracking recovery in global markets

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 350.57 points to 73,874.83 during early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 114.50 points to 23,237.50.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:04 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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