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Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% as FMCG, auto shares advance

Signs of potential de-escalation in geopolitical tensions also helped equity markets, traders said.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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