Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty rise for third straight day as trade deal, global cues boost sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92. During the session, the benchmark jumped 417.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a intraday high of 84,482.95.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 11:05 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us