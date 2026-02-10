<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the third straight session on Tuesday driven by firm global cues and optimism over India-US trade agreement, even as investors turned to profit-booking at higher levels.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92. During the session, the benchmark jumped 417.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a intraday high of 84,482.95.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to finish at 25,935.15. In the intraday session, the index appreciated by 122.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit a high of 25,989.45.</p>.<p>Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.</p>.<p>On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>"Domestic equities continued their upward momentum, supported by the US trade agreement and positive cues from key Asian markets. A strong resurgence in FII inflows, coupled with rupee appreciation, is further bolstering the investor sentiment, although intermittent profit-booking was visible across sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>He added that with tariff-related concerns largely easing, the near-term market trajectory is expected to hinge on Q3 earnings, which have been mixed and below expectations so far.</p>.<p>"Investors are now focused on the combined impact of recent fiscal and monetary measures to revive earnings momentum in the coming quarters," Nair said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index closed in the positive territory.</p>.<p>European markets were mostly trading higher in mid-session deals. US equities market ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.20 per cent to USD 68.89 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points to close at 84,065.75, while the 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 173.60 points to settle at 25,867.30. PTI HG HVA</p>