Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues

<p>Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.</p><p>The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 80,369.03. Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35.</p><p>The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,466.85.</p>.Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% amid sharp fall in IndusInd Bank and foreign fund outflows.<p>Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also helped in the rebound, traders said.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.</p><p>In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,228.08 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,400.85 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the green while Shanghai ended lower.</p><p>European markets were trading higher. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.66 per cent higher at USD 71.89 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark jumped 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 80,005.04 on Monday. The Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent to 24,339.15.</p>