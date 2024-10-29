Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues

Sensex climbed 363.99 points to settle at 80,369.03 while Nifty rose 127.70 points to end at 24,466.85.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 10:41 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us