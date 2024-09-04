Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade tracking weak global markets

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday after a record-breaking rally, tracking extremely weak trends from the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 721.75 points to 81,833.69 after a weak beginning to the trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 196.05 points to 25,083.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading sharply lower.

The US markets ended significantly lower on Tuesday.