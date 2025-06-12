Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty tumble 1% on weak global trends, geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 823.16 points or 1 per cent to settle at 81,691.98. During the day, it plunged 991.98 points or 1.20 per cent to 81,523.16.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 12:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 12:20 IST
Business NewsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us