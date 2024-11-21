Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty tumble amid broad-based selloff; Adani group stocks nosedive

Sensex tanked 422.59 points to settle at 77,155.79. while Nifty slumped 168.60 points to end at 23,349.90.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 10:45 IST
MarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us