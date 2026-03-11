Menu
Sensex tanks 1,342.27 points as crude oil surges amid growing tensions in West Asia

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:44 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 10:44 IST
