Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% during afternoon session

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,045.15 points or 1.33 per cent to 77,160.83. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 290 points or 1.19 per cent to 23,971.60.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 07:30 IST
