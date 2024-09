Sensex rebounded 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade on Thursday, while Nifty climbed 76.75 points to 25,275.45.

This comes after Stock markets closed lower on Wednesday with Nifty taking a breather after a 14-day winning run and Sensex dropping by 202 points due to weak global trends on worries of potential slowdown in the US market.

More to follow...