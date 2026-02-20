Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex rebounds 316 pts, Nifty ends above 25,550; banks, metal stocks lead recovery

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 316.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 82,814.71.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:37 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us