Sensex rebounds 358 points on buying in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 358.79 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,865.10. The barometer opened lower and fell further by 585.92 points or 0.83 per cent to 69,920.39. But, markets found the winning momentum in the afternoon session and climbed 452.4 points or 0.64 per cent to 70,958.71.