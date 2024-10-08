Sensex rebounds 584 points on gains in bluechip stocks

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Tuesday after six days of slump following a rally in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to finish at 81,634.81.</p>.<p>The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to 25,013.15.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.</p>.Only Bigbasket, Urban Co provide minimum wage policy for gig workers.<p>In contrast, Tata Steel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.</p>.<p>European markets were trading lower in mid-session deals. The US markets ended in negative territory on Monday.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower, while Shanghai ended on a positive note.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.84 per cent to USD 79.44 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points to settle at 81,050. The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points to end at 24,795.75.</p>