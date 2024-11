Sensex reclaims 80,000 mark; Nifty surges over 1% after BJP-led Maha Yuti's win in Maharashtra

Extending its previous day's sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85. During the day, it soared 1,355.97 points or 1.71 per cent to 80,473.08.