Sensex rises 147 points, Nifty ends above 24,800 on firm global trend

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.63 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Titan, Asian Paints and Ultratech Cements.

On the other hand, M&M, NTPC, Tata Motors, TCS and PowerGrid were the major losers.

"The domestic market witnessed modest gains owing to the positive global sentiments. Particularly, the recent signs of weakness in the US non-farm payroll data have strengthened the case for potential interest rate cuts in September," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong closed with gains, while Shanghai ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

European markets were trading with significant gains in the mid-session deals.

The US stock markets gained in overnight trade on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again turned sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded equities worth Rs 799.74 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.21 per cent to USD 76.21 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share index rose by 102.44 points to close at 80,905.30. The NSE Nifty went up by 71.35 points to end at 24,770.20.