Sensex rises 236.13 points, Nifty climbs 72.50 points in early trade

<p>The BSE Sensex rose 236.13 points to 81,617.49 in early trade on Monday, while Nifty climbed 72.50 points to 25,036.75.</p><p>On Friday, the equity benchmark indices had ended lower, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial production data.</p><p>In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 81,381.36. During the day, it declined 307.26 points or 0.37 per cent to a low of 81,304.15.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>