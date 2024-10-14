Home
Sensex rises 236.13 points, Nifty climbs 72.50 points in early trade

On Friday, the equity benchmark indices had ended lower, dragged by selling in banking, utility and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial production data.
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 04:19 IST

