Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex rises 448 points, Nifty rallies above 24,300 in Muhurat session

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 13:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 13:36 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us