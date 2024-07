Sensex on Tuesday rose 67 pts to 81,423.53 and Nifty advanced 25 points to 24,861.35.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 23.12 points or 0.03 per cent at 81,355.84 -- it's all-time closing high, on Monday.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent at an all-time closing high of 24,836.10, on Monday. During the day, it surged 164.9 points or 0.66 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 24,999.75.

More to follow...