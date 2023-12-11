Sensex scales 70K-peak, Nifty closes just shy of 21K on gains in metal, IT shares

On the Nifty scaling 21,000 level, Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, said, 'The Nifty traded mostly sideways as traders stayed on the sidelines at the beginning of a data-packed week. There's a strong resistance at 21,000, with call writers actively building positions. A decisive breakthrough above 21,000 is necessary to resume the uptrend. Until then, it's anticipated that the market will consolidate within a broader range'.