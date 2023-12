Sensex on Monday jumped 1,383.93 points to settle at lifetime high of 68,865.12, while Nifty climbed 418.90 points to close at record 20,686.80.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in three state elections - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, gave a boost to the market at the start of the day, fuelling positive sentiments that had been building up over the past week due to robust macroeconomic numbers and unabated foreign fund inflows, as per analysts.

(With PTI inputs)