Sensex on Monday tanked 2,401.49 points to 78,580.46; Nifty tumbled 489.65 points to 24,228.05 in early trade.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their five-day rally to close with deep cuts on Friday in line with a global sell-off as investors dialled back risk exposure in metal, auto and IT stocks after weak US job data.

