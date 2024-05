Equity benchmark index Sensex tanked 462.33 points in early trade on Monday to 72,202.14.

Nifty declined 125.8 points to 21,929.40.

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,73,097.59 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India taking the maximum hit in line with weak equities.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...