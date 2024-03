Sensex on Tuesday tanked 468.91 points to 72,363.03; Nifty declined 149.2 points to 21,947.55 in early trade.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight session on Friday, following gains in index majors L&T, ITC and Maruti and a record rally in the US markets after the Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.



More to follow...