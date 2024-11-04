Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex tanks 942 pts to settle at 3-month low, Nifty plunges below 24K

Uncertainty ahead of US presidential elections on November 5 and expectations of a fresh stimulus package by China to prop up growth triggered selling in Indian stocks, analysts said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 10:44 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock exchangeSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us