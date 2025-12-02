Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex tanks nearly 504 pts, Nifty slips to 26,032 on selling in bank stocks, Reliance

Among Sensex firms, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 10:51 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us