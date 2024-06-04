Sensex, Nifty tank as Lok Sabha vote counting gets under way

Indian stocks slid on Tuesday, reversing gains that had pushed key indexes to record highs, and the rupee and bonds weakened as initial leads signaled a narrow victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index tumbled as much as 3.8% in Mumbai, the biggest intra-day drop in more than two years, as counting began in the weekslong election that concluded Saturday. The rupee fell by the most in 10 months against the dollar after rallying in the previous session.

Volatility spiked as the Election Commission of India counts votes, with a gauge of 30-day ahead implied swings on the NSE jumped as much as 17%. Broad trends will only emerge within the next few hours. An index of so-called Modi stocks, as termed by CLSA, slumped almost 5% with Adani Group’s flagship unit Adani Enterprises Ltd. among the top contributers.

“The market is priced for 400 seats for the BJP-led alliance and it seems that is definitely not coming now,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, chief investment officer at Fintrekk Capital. “Investors are a little nervous and that will stay so for the next couple of hours till leads are firmly established.”