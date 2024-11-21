Sensex tumbles 468.17 points; Nifty declines to 23,338.75 in early trade

<p>Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade on Thursday while Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shares of Adani Group companies fell sharply after US prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.</p>.Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Gautam Adani's flagship company Adani Enterprises fell 10 per cent in pre-open trade, while Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power , Adani Wilmar and Adani Energy Solutions , ACC, Ambuja Cements and NDTV fell between 7 per cent and 18 per cent.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>