Sensex tumbles 468.17 points; Nifty declines to 23,338.75 in early trade

Meanwhile, Shares of Adani Group companies fell sharply after US prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 04:07 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 04:07 IST
