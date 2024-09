The Sensex on Wednesday tumbled 721.75 points to 81,833.69 in early trade and Nifty tanked 196.05 points to 25,083.80.

Halting its 10-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Tueday dipped 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 82,555.44. During the day, it dropped 159.08 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,400.76.

The NSE Nifty on Tuesday eked out a marginal gain of 1.15 points to settle at 25,279.85, its highest-ever closing level.

More to follow...