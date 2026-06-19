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Sensex tumbles 786 points in early trade after five-day rally as IT stocks drag

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 786.58 points to 76,624.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 210.95 points to 23,959.80.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 05:36 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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