Sensex tumbles 786 points in early trade after five-day rally as IT stocks drag

<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a five-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms following revenue growth guidance cut by Accenture.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 786.58 points to 76,624.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 210.95 points to 23,959.80.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys dived over 8 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 6 per cent, Tech Mahindra traded 5 per cent lower and HCL Tech declined 4.9 per cent. HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.</p>.<p>NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Trent and Power Grid were among the winners. The BSE IT index dropped 5.38 per cent.</p>.<p>"Guidance cut by Accenture has triggered sell-off in Indian IT majors’ ADRs (American Depositary Receipts)," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93 per cent lower at USD 79.11 per barrel.</p>.Stock markets recover early lost ground; trade higher.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted marginally higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Thursday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,025.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Benchmark equity indices ended in positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session.</p>.<p>The Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. The Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168.</p>