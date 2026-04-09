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Sensex tumbles 931 points, Nifty plunges to 23,775 level amid fading confidence on ceasefire

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:02 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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